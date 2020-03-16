UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Says Capable Of Producing 12.3Mln Barrels Daily In April After OPEC+ Expires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Saudi Aramco Says Capable of Producing 12.3Mln Barrels Daily in April After OPEC+ Expires

Saudi Aramco energy giant reiterated on Monday that it is capable of supplying the market with 12.3 million barrels daily in April after the OPEC+ oil cuts production agreement expires, the company's CEO Amin Nasser said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Saudi Aramco energy giant reiterated on Monday that it is capable of supplying the market with 12.3 million barrels daily in April after the OPEC+ oil cuts production agreement expires, the company's CEO Amin Nasser said.

"Our national sustaining capacity is 12 million barrels, 300,000 is coming from our inventory, whether in Kingdom or out of Kingdom.

We are looking at how long we can maintain that additional 300,000 ... and we are looking at other months maintaining production at our maximum sustaining capacity of 12 million," Nasser said during the broadcast of the company's full-year results for 2019.

The Saudi national energy company can sustain production of 12 million bpd for one year without any additional capital expenditure (CAPEX) or operating expense (OPEX), the executive noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi April 2019 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

52 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

52 minutes ago

Russian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Joint Measures ..

2 minutes ago

Latvia's Controversial Legionnaire Day Celebration ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab seeks proposals on territorial jurisdiction ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.