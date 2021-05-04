UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Says Q1 Profits Jump 30% On Higher Oil Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 30% on higher oil prices

Riyadh, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday its first quarter profits jumped 30 percent compared to the same period last year on the back of higher oil prices.

"Aramco's net income was $21.

7 billion for the first quarter, a 30 percent increase from $16.7 billion in Q1 2020, primarily driven by a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins, partly offset by lower production," the company said in a statement.

