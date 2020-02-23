UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Says Receives Permission To Develop Kingdom's Largest Gas Field Jafurah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Saudi Aramco Says Receives Permission to Develop Kingdom's Largest Gas Field Jafurah

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas producer, said in a statement on Saturday that it had received permission to develop the largest unconventional gas field in the country, Jafurah.

"Saudi Aramco today announces regulatory approval of the development of the Jafurah unconventional gas field in the Eastern Province, the largest non-associated gas field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to date," the statement says.

The field's gas resources are estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet (5 trillion cubic meters), the company said.

"The Company expects the field's production, to commence early 2024, to reach approximately 2.2 billion standard cubic feet [62.3 million cubic meters] per day of sales gas by 2036, with an associated approximately 425 million standard cubic feet per day of ethane, representing about 40 percent of current production," it said.

According to company's board chairman Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, the development of Jafurah will help the Saudi company become the world's largest energy and chemicals company.

