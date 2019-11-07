UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Says Signed Deals To Boost Oil Sales To China By 151,000 Bpd In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Saudi Aramco Says Signed Deals to Boost Oil Sales to China by 151,000 Bpd in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Saudi Aramco announced on Thursday that it had struck agreements with five Chinese companies on the sidelines of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai that would enable it to increase its oil sales to the country by 151,000 barrels per day in 2020 year-on-year.

In a statement issued on its website, the Saudi state oil giant noted that the deal would further strengthen its position as China's top crude oil supplier.

"The new agreements signed at CIIE reflect Chinese customers' continued faith in Saudi Aramco's supply stability and operational excellence.

Likewise, the new agreements demonstrate our continued commitment to the world's fastest-growing oil market," Ahmed Subaey, the company's vice president of marketing, sales and supply planning, was quoted as saying.

China is the main oil export destination for Saudi Arabia. In August, the kingdom's oil sales to China totaled 1.8 million barrels per day.

