Saudi Aramco To Boost Productive Capacity By 8% To 13 Mln Bpd At Energy Ministry's Request

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

Saudi Aramco to Boost Productive Capacity by 8% to 13 Mln Bpd at Energy Ministry's Request

Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest oil companies, said on Wednesday it had been ordered by the Saudi Energy Ministry to increase its productive capacity to 13 million barrels per day from the current 12 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest oil companies, said on Wednesday it had been ordered by the Saudi Energy Ministry to increase its productive capacity to 13 million barrels per day from the current 12 million barrels per day.

"Saudi Aramco announces it has received a directive from the Energy Ministry to increase productive capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels per day," the company said in a statement.

