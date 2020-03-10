UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco To Increase Daily Oil Deliveries To 12.3Mln Barrels In April - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Saudi Aramco to Increase Daily Oil Deliveries to 12.3Mln Barrels in April - CEO

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia's state-owned petroleum monopoly Saudi Aramco will increase daily oil deliveries, including those to the domestic market, from 9.7 to 12.3 million barrels, the company's CEO, Amin Nasser, said on Tuesday.

Brent oil futures slumped by over 30 percent to a four-year low of $31.27 per barrel on Monday after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week. However, the price rebounded to $36.

57 per barrel as of 10.00 GMT Tuesday.

"[Saudi Aramco's total oil deliveries in April will be] 300,000 barrels per day over the company's maximum sustained capacity of 12 million [barrels per day]," Nasser said in the statement, received by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the AFP news agency reported, citing Nasser, that Saudi Aramco had notified its customers that it will supply such volumes beginning on April 1. The company expects the move to have a long-term positive financial effect.

