Saudi Aramco To Sell 1.5% Of Shares On Local Stock Exchange Starting At $8 Per Share

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Aramco to Sell 1.5% of Shares on Local Stock Exchange Starting at $8 per Share

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that it planned to sell 1.5 percent of its company shares on the local Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul, for the price of $8-$8.5 per share.

The much anticipated move will make a total of about 3 billion shares available, making Saudi Aramco's initial public offering worth up to $25.6 billion.

The final share price will be announced on December 5.

