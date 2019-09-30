Saudi Aramco to Spend $75Bln on Dividends in 2020

(@imziishan)

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion to its shareholders next year, as is indicated in its September corporate overview unveiled Monday

The document also shows that the oil giant will have a "progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.

The company paid the Saudi government $58.2 billion in dividends at the end of last year in preparation for its initial public offering, which is reportedly expected in November and might bring Saudi Aramco a record $100 billion.