Saudi Aramco To Spend $75Bln On Dividends In 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of $75 billion to its shareholders next year, as is indicated in its September corporate overview unveiled Monday.

The document also shows that the oil giant will have a "progressive growing dividend on sustainable basis at board discretion.

"

The company paid the Saudi government $58.2 billion in dividends at the end of last year in preparation for its initial public offering, which is reportedly expected in November and might bring Saudi Aramco a record $100 billion.

