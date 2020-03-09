UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco's Stock Prices Fell By Maximum Allowed 10% At Opening Of Trading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Saudi Aramco's Stock Prices Fell by Maximum Allowed 10% at Opening of Trading

The Saudi Aramco's stock prices fell by the maximum allowable 10 percent to 27 riyals $7) at the opening of trading on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Saudi Aramco's stock prices fell by the maximum allowable 10 percent to 27 Riyals $7) at the opening of trading on Monday.

On Sunday, its shares traded below the original IPO price of 32 riyals for the first time since December, which was a 6.36 percent drop.

The stock prices are falling amid the collapse in world oil prices by more than 30 percent. Oil quotes tumbled after the Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, failed to agree on the oil production cuts.

The OPEC has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss a potential cut of another 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) above an existing pact to reduce as much as 2.2 million bpd from the start of 2020.

OPEC+ issued a statement after Friday's talks, saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning the deeper cuts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Saudi Vienna Alliance Price December Sunday 2016 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 - Thank you Rawalpindi and Islamabad

8 minutes ago

Police book 400 people for pelting stones at Aurat ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in the ..

21 minutes ago

Strengthening the Role of Women is one of the Prio ..

21 minutes ago

Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020 to go ahead as schedu ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.