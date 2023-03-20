UrduPoint.com

Saudi Bank Says 'no Impact' On Growth Plans After Credit Suisse Buyout

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Saudi bank says 'no impact' on growth plans after Credit Suisse buyout

Credit Suisse's largest shareholder Saudi National Bank on Monday said there was "no impact" on its growth plans or profitability after the troubled Swiss lender was bought out by UBS

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Credit Suisse's largest shareholder Saudi National Bank on Monday said there was "no impact" on its growth plans or profitability after the troubled Swiss lender was bought out by UBS.

"Changes in the valuation of SNB's investment in Credit Suisse have no impact on SNB's growth plans and forward-looking 2023 guidance," SNB said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Credit Suisse announced on Sunday that UBS would take it over for "a merger consideration of three billion Swiss francs," or about $3.24 billion.

After slumping on the stock market last week, Credit Suisse's share price closed Friday at 1.

86 Swiss francs, with the bank worth just over $8.7 billion. UBS said Credit Suisse shareholders would get 0.76 Swiss francs per share.

The Saudi bank said its statement came "in light of the recent market announcement with regards to Credit Suisse", without directly mentioning the UBS buyout.

Saudi National Bank spent 5.5 billion riyals ($1.5 billion) on a 9.88 percent share in Credit Suisse in November.

As of December, the bank said the holding was less than 0.5 percent of its total assets and about 1.7 percent of its investments portfolio.

