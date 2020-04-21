Saudi bourse opens down 2.1% over oil slump

The Saudi stock market opened down 2.1 percent Tuesday, leading a dip on Gulf markets after US oil prices slumped to historic lows

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Saudi stock market opened down 2.1 percent Tuesday, leading a dip on Gulf markets after US oil prices slumped to historic lows.

The Dubai Financial Market also dropped, by 2.6 percent, after oil traded in negative territory. All the Gulf states depend on oil income for most of their public revenues.