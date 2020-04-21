UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Bourse Opens Down 2.1% Over Oil Slump

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Saudi bourse opens down 2.1% over oil slump

The Saudi stock market opened down 2.1 percent Tuesday, leading a dip on Gulf markets after US oil prices slumped to historic lows

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Saudi stock market opened down 2.1 percent Tuesday, leading a dip on Gulf markets after US oil prices slumped to historic lows.

The Dubai Financial Market also dropped, by 2.6 percent, after oil traded in negative territory. All the Gulf states depend on oil income for most of their public revenues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Dubai Financial Market Market All

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Protests in N.Ossetia Unlawf ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes to Overcome Current Tensions in Relat ..

1 minute ago

Saudi stocks lead Gulf bourses down after oil slum ..

55 seconds ago

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's ..

57 seconds ago

US oil bounces after crash but stocks suffer big l ..

59 seconds ago

Peugeot-Citroen sees sales tumble by 30%

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.