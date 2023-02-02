UrduPoint.com

Saudi Central Bank Raises Rates Of Repo Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Saudi Central Bank raises rates of Repo agreement

The Saudi Central Bank decided to raise the rate of the repo agreement by 25 basis points to 5.25%, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement by 25 basis points to 4.75%

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The Saudi Central Bank decided to raise the rate of the repo agreement by 25 basis points to 5.25%, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

This comes in light of the monetary developments in the global markets, and taking into account the objectives of the Central Bank to maintain monetary stability and support financial stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Saudi Bank Market Agreement

Recent Stories

TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

16 minutes ago
 Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal M ..

Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal Malik

18 minutes ago
 FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical represen ..

FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical representation on seats reserved for w ..

18 minutes ago
 Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for f ..

Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for first 50-55 days

18 minutes ago
 KU declare result of BDS Third Professional Annual ..

KU declare result of BDS Third Professional Annual Exams 2022

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.