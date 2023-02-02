Saudi Central Bank raises rates of Repo agreement

The Saudi Central Bank decided to raise the rate of the repo agreement by 25 basis points to 5.25%, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement by 25 basis points to 4.75%

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The Saudi Central Bank decided to raise the rate of the repo agreement by 25 basis points to 5.25%, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

This comes in light of the monetary developments in the global markets, and taking into account the objectives of the Central Bank to maintain monetary stability and support financial stability.