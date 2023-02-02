UrduPoint.com

Saudi Central Bank (SCB) Raises Rates Of Repo, Reverse Repo Agreements

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The Saudi Central Bank (SCB) decided to raise the rate of the repo agreement by 25 basis points to 5.25%, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

This comes in light of the monetary developments in the global markets, and taking into account the objectives of the Central Bank to maintain monetary stability and support financial stability.

