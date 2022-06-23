Saudi delegation evinces interest in fortifying economic ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have renewed their commitment to bolster economic ties in diverse fields including agriculture, construction, livestock and social sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have renewed their commitment to bolster economic ties in diverse fields including agriculture, construction, livestock and social sector.

The commitment to strengthen economic relations was reiterated in an exclusive meeting, organised by the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here on Thursday, in honour of a high-profile Saudi delegation visiting Punjab.

The delegation was led by Fahad Albash with other members of the Saudi Business Chamber, while Industries & Commerce Punjab Secretary Dr. Javed Ahmed Qazi, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Ahmer Malik, Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA) CEO Amjad Ali Awan and other renowned industry leaders of Punjab were also present.

While addressing the session, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said: "Government is dwelling to facilitate and create an atmosphere of ease for the business community". He said that the Punjab government would like to promote public-private partnerships and b2b linkages with Saudi Arabia, adding that the major significant feature of doing business in Punjab was its skilled workforce.

He said that the Punjab government had 10 economic zones in the province and were rapidly multiplying it. "All these traits of healthy and easy business are feasible for international investors," he added.

LCBDDA CEO Imran Amin briefed the delegation on the most anticipated first-ever business district of Pakistan, Central Business District (CBD) Punjab.

He highlighted the potential business opportunities for international and domestic investors in CBD Punjab. He said that Saudi Arabia has been a close ally of Pakistan in terms of business collaborations, adding that the Saudi business community has always welcomed investment opportunities in Punjab. He said that Authority was striving to establish a well-equipped business district meeting international standards to accelerate the pace of economic development of Punjab.

The Saudi delegation head, Fahad Albash, said: "Saudi Arabian and Pakistani business communities are not two separate entities; these are two brothers and this meet-up is a family reunion."He said that Punjab is a land of opportunities with immense potential for growth, adding, "I am pleased to know that the people of Punjab are extraordinarily talented and skilled." He said that there are two million Pakistanis working in various fields in Saudi Arabia and playing a pivotal role in Saudi economic development. He said that it is clearly visible in the presentations that the province of Punjab is a room full of possibilities especially projects like the Central Business District and Ravi River Front could be materialised for the government-to-people, government-to-government and people-to-people business collaborations for mutual growth of both countries".

The Saudi delegation showed keen interest in CBD Punjab, which had already embarked its name in the real estate sector and is developing as a reliable name in the business community.