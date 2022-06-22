Saudi delegation visits industrial units in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A 19-member high-level business delegation from Saudi Arabia visited the units of various factories exporting sports goods and surgical instruments here on Wednesday.

The delegation also visited Forward Sports Sambrial, a leading company that is manufacturing football for FIFA World Cup 2022.

The delegation observed various stages of manufacturing football.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited Elmed Instruments (Pvt) Ltd and Hilbro (Pvt) Ltd. They showed keen interest in manufacturing surgical instruments and sports equipments, and appreciated their quality and expertise.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant CommissionerMuhammad Murtaza, CEO Industry Rashida Batool and DO Labour Tayyab Wirk were alsopresent.