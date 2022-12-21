UrduPoint.com

Saudi DG Narcotics Control Visits Customs Intelligence Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Saudi DG Narcotics Control visits Customs Intelligence headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi DG Narcotics Control, Maj Gen. Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni on Wednesday visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Customs Intelligence Headquarters here.

A delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Maj Gen Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni, Director General Narcotics Control called upon Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director General of Customs Intelligence for a bilateral meeting at I&I-Customs Headquarters.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interests including matters pertaining to combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.

It was unanimously agreed that there exists huge scope for the exchange of intelligence-based information to effectively control the illicit flow of Currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan.

Moreover, strengthening cooperation and liaison for the exchange of information, on a real-time basis, between both countries was underscored.

Faiz Ahmad Chadhar informed the delegation that Customs Intelligence with a focused approach had accelerated the countrywide counter-smuggling drive with a special focus on drug smuggling. In this connection, the Saudi delegation felicitated Faiz Ahmad Chadhar over the recent narcotics seizure of high-quality hashish by Customs Intelligence in Quetta.

It was also emphasized that the menace of narcotics smuggling can be optimally tackled through enhanced coordination between the two countries.

