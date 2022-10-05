- Home
Saudi Energy Minister on Use of Oil as Weapon: Show Me Where Was Act of Belligerence
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 08:58 PM
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman believes that the decisions of the OPEC+ are not an act of aggression
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman believes that the decisions of the OPEC+ are not an act of aggression.
"A very provocative question... Show me exactly where is the act of belligerence," the minister said during a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting, responding to the question of whether OPEC is using oil as a weapon.
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais also added that the alliance does not threaten energy markets.
"We are providing security, stability to the energy markets. Everything has a price, energy security has a price as well," he said.