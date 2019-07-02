Saudi Energy Minister Says Confident Oil Output Cut Deal to Be Extended Later Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday he was confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers would agree to extend the oil output freeze deal later in the day.

"The length of this agreement of nine months is sufficiently long to bring inventories down to balance the market. I'm very positive and very optimistic. I think we are in a very good place," Falih said upon the arrival at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, asked how confident he was that OPEC+ would approve the extension of the oil output cut deal later in the day.