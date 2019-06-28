Saudi Energy Minister Says Discussed OPEC+ Deal Prolongation With Russian Counterpart

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Friday that he had discussed with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, various options for prolonging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-non-OPEC oil output cut deal on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Friday that he had discussed with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, various options for prolonging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-non-OPEC oil output cut deal on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan 's Osaka

"A meeting devoted to the discussion of the oil market state and various options to extend the OPEC-non-OPEC deal was held today on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak," Falih tweeted.

The minister also noted that the meeting was also focused on deepening the Russian-Saudi trade and investment cooperation as well as partnership in the oil and gas sector.