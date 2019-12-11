Saudi Energy Minister Says Oil Market to Keep Stable If Everyone Honors Output Cut Deal

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:47 PM
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud has declined to speculate on a possible oil price crash, saying that the market will be stable if all OPEC+ nations comply with the output cut deal
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud has declined to speculate on a possible oil price crash, saying that the market will be stable if all OPEC+ nations comply with the output cut deal.
"I don't talk about prices, I talk about market stabilization. I think if everybody attends to their commitments we will have stable oil market," the minister told Sputnik, when asked about a possible price crash if the current OPEC+ deal does not hold.