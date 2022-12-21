Saudi Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Never Politicized Decision-Making

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said on Tuesday that the OPEC+ club of major oil producers had never made market trends a political issue, after Western analysts repeatedly accused the group of toeing Russia's line.

"In OPEC+, we leave politics out of our decision-making process, out of our assessments and forecasting, and we focus solely on market fundamentals. This enables us to assess situations in a more objective manner and with much more clarity," he said in an interview with Saudi news agency SPA.

OPEC+ refused twice this year to increase output after the Ukrainian crisis prompted fears of an oil crunch. The minister said the group had been accused of being behind the curve in spring when some hastily estimated that the conflict would take 3 million barrels a day off the market. In October, it was again criticized for cutting production.

Both decisions turned out to be right in retrospect, he added.

"The problem with politicizing statistics and forecasting and using them to discredit OPEC+ and its stabilizing role is that it agitates consumers and creates confusion in the market and gives rise to anomalies and misguided interpretations, all of which contribute to unnecessary volatility," he said.

Referring to "the puzzle of the missing barrels," the minister added that there is also "inherent serious inaccuracy in some forecasts." He said that OPEC+ maintained demand figures for 2021 while "some others have grossly and consistently underestimated historical and current demand resulting in discrepancies. The minister expects others to "resolve these discrepancies in early 2022" by adjusting demand upwards, and the issue of missing barrels to emerge in early 2023.