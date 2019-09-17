Saudi Energy Minister Says Pre-Attack Oil Deliveries Level Restored

(@imziishan)

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Tuesday that oil supplies reduced after the attack on Saudi oil facilities have returned to their previous levels

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires.

The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

The minister spoke at a press conference aired by Al-Arabiya television.