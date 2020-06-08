Saudi Energy Minister Says Too Early to Engage Libya in Oil Production Cuts Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Even though Libya, a member of OPEC, is resuming its domestic oil production, it would be "unproductive" to engage it in the oil output reduction agreement at this moment in time, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Monday.

Libya's National Oil Corporation on Sunday announced that oil production, which was suspended for over four months, had resumed in the Sharara field in the southern part of the country. According to some media reports, the resumption of production in Libya may impact the effectiveness of the OPEC+ deep oil production cuts, which were extended to cover the month of July as well.

"Libya is a very committed member of OPEC and OPEC+, we wish them well. Certainly, one of the issues that we look at in terms of the extension to the month of July, was the hopeful re-emergence of Libyan production. But again, we wish them well, certainly they are not a party to the reduction agreement, and in due time we will consider what to do with Libya, but as long as they are way behind in terms of what they are going to be producing, I think it will be unfair and unproductive to engage them in their early days," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.