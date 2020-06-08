UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Energy Minister Says Too Early To Engage Libya In Oil Production Cuts Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:29 PM

Saudi Energy Minister Says Too Early to Engage Libya in Oil Production Cuts Agreement

Even though Libya, a member of OPEC, is resuming its domestic oil production, it would be "unproductive" to engage it in the oil output reduction agreement at this moment in time, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Even though Libya, a member of OPEC, is resuming its domestic oil production, it would be "unproductive" to engage it in the oil output reduction agreement at this moment in time, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Monday.

Libya's National Oil Corporation on Sunday announced that oil production, which was suspended for over four months, had resumed in the Sharara field in the southern part of the country. According to some media reports, the resumption of production in Libya may impact the effectiveness of the OPEC+ deep oil production cuts, which were extended to cover the month of July as well.

"Libya is a very committed member of OPEC and OPEC+, we wish them well. Certainly, one of the issues that we look at in terms of the extension to the month of July, was the hopeful re-emergence of Libyan production. But again, we wish them well, certainly they are not a party to the reduction agreement, and in due time we will consider what to do with Libya, but as long as they are way behind in terms of what they are going to be producing, I think it will be unfair and unproductive to engage them in their early days," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Libya May July Sunday Media Agreement

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

30 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

30 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

48 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 kite-sellers, confiscate 250 kites ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.