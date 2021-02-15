Saudi envoy underscores need of removing trade barriers, promoting trade through direct routes

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Monday underscored the need to removing trade barriers and promotion of trade through direct routes in order to further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Monday underscored the need to removing trade barriers and promotion of trade through direct routes in order to further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Addressing the business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the envoy siad that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia possessed huge natural resources which could be utilized for enhancement of bilateral relations in trade and investment.

He also informed that there was huge potential in exports of rice, textile, sea food, sports goods and other agro-based products.

There was a need of direct interaction between the businessmen of both the countries in order to enhance bilateral trade in these commodities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI said that Pakistan had strong strategic, diplomatic and economic relations with Saudi Arabia and its financial assistance for construction of educational institutions and stance on Kashmir cause was highly commendable He further said that Saudi Arabia was an important trading partner of Pakistan but there was no trade agreement between two countries and trade between both countries held on the basis of MFN tariff rate applied to all members of WTO. While quoting the statistics, he informed that the Pakistan's share in Saudi Arabia's trade was just 1 percent, while Saudi Arabia was approximately 7 percent, adding that reason for this minuscule share was mainly unawareness, and a non-aggressive marketing of Pakistani products.

He emphasized on the activation of Joint Business Council between two countries whose agreement was signed in 2000 and since then, only three meetings were organized.

He also underlined the need of exchange of delegations, holding of B2B meetings and exhibitions.� Junaid Ismail Makda, Chairman Pakistan Saudi Arabia Business Council also highlighted the trade potentials and focused on person to person interaction between countries for enhancement of bilateral trade.

He also emphasized on activation of Joint Business Councils and exchange of delegations.

Speaking on the occasion Athar Sultan Chawla, Vice President FPCCI discussed the holding of exhibitions and also suggested for opening of Saudi Arabia EXIM bank branch in Pakistan for trade facilitation.

During the meeting, the members of Pakistan Saudi Arabia Business Council also highlighted the issues related to imposition of ban on exports of shrimps from Pakistan. The members also urged for enhancing the share of Pakistani basmati rice as Pakistan contributes just 10 percent in overall imports of Saudi Arabia, while remaining 90% Saudi Arabia was importing from India and Thailand.