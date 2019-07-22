Saudi Foreign Minister Calls on Other Countries to Deter Iran After UK Tanker Seizure

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called on the international community to deter Iran after it had seized a UK tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law. Iran must realize that its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take actions to deter such behavior," al-Jubeir wrote on Sunday on his Twitter page.

On Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe, while the tanker is docked in the port.

The seizure of Stena Impero was condemned by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The incident comes after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.