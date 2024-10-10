Saudi Investment Minister, business delegation arrive in Islamabad on 3-day visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister for Investment of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, along with representatives of private companies and top government officials, arrived in Pakistan here Wednesday on a three-day official visit.

Federal Minister for board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan; Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Petroleum, Muhammad Musadiq Malik along with senior officials gave him a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport.

The Saudi Minister and business delegation will have busy schedule in Pakistan. During this visit bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, mutual agreements and important Memorandums of Understanding will also be signed.

While welcoming the distinguished guest at Islamabad Airport, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that the arrival of government officials and private companies from Kingdom Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan was a welcome step and this visit would be an important milestone in the investment sector for both the countries.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that this visit would also strengthen the deep rooted ties between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and promote mutual business activities.

He further said that the private companies of Pakistan were fully ready for investment and bilateral business from Saudi

Arabia while the preparations for the visit of the Saudi officials have already been completed by the Ministry of Investment as well.

Describing the visit of Saudi Minister of Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh as very important, all the three federal ministers were quite hopeful and expressed the expectation that this visit would be much beneficial in terms of results.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh will also call on with the President and Prime Minister during his stay in Pakistan while he will also have important meetings with the business community in Islamabad.