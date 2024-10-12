Saudi Investors Express Desire To Invest In Pakistan In Diverse Fields
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 12:42 PM
Delegation of Saudi Najd Gateway Holding Company led by its Chairman Prince M. Al Saud visited Green Corporate Initiative Headquarters, Islamabad to explore investment opportunities.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) Interest of Saudi investors for investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy has increased largely due to efforts of the government and support of Special Investment Facilitation Council.
As part of these efforts, a delegation of Saudi Najd Gateway Holding Company led by its Chairman Prince M. Al Saud visited Green Corporate Initiative Headquarters, Islamabad to explore investment opportunities.
The delegation was briefed about the areas of focus and operation of Green Pakistan Initiative aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy through agricultural development.
The delegation was briefed about the satellite based system and its implementation for revolutionizing the agriculture sector.
The delegation appreciated the Green Corporate Initiative for ensuring national food security in Pakistan.
Prince Mansoor M. Al Saud agreed to take advantage of Pakistan’s agricultural potential for mutual benefit of both countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 20244 hours ago
-
Planning Minister and Saudi Investment Minister explore strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperati ..16 hours ago
-
Alim Khan advises Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan's communications sector16 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister praises Pakistan's private sector, abundant natural resources16 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs CCoSOEs meeting17 hours ago
-
Short term inflation eases by 0.08%17 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki area18 hours ago
-
Gold prices up further by Rs 2,700 per tola18 hours ago
-
Saudi investors urged to invest in Pakistan's communications sector19 hours ago
-
BISP registration starts, transparency to be ensured at all levels: Robina Khalid20 hours ago
-
President SCCI for government’s patronage to furniture industry20 hours ago