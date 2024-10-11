Saudi Investors Urged To Invest In Pakistan's Communications Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday urged Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan's lucrative projects, particularly in the communications sector.
The minister was briefing the Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Saudi Delegation on the second day of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, said a news release.
The minister highlighted the profitable M6 and M9 motorway projects and proposed connecting Karachi Port to the existing motorway, as well as expediting the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway's completion.
He emphasized that the government departments in the pipeline that could provide immediate returns through privatization, said highlighted the government reforms in different department over the past six months.
He shared plans to present projects to the Saudi business community under public-private partnerships.
The minister welcomed Saudi participation and investment in various sectors.
The Saudi delegation expressed strong interest and cooperation, with Saudi Minister for Investment stating, "Our hearts beat with the people of Pakistan; this is our home. We will make this visit to Pakistan as productive as possible."
