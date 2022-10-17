Saudi King Says His Country Has Key Role in Negotiating, Maintaining OPEC+ Deal

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud says the kingdom played a key role in the decision of the alliance of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers (OPEC+) to decrease oil production.

Riyadh is working hard to maintain the stability and balance of global oil markets as part of its energy strategy, King Salman said during his annual royal speech before the Saudi Shura Council on Sunday.

"This is reflected in its (the kingdom's) key role in negotiating and maintaining the OPEC+ agreement," King Salman said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Earlier this month, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The Biden administration condemned the supply cut as short-sighted amid rising energy prices in the US and Europe.

The Saudi foreign ministry has denied that the OPEC+ decision was politically motivated against some states.