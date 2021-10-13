Saudi Leadership, Trump Played Role in Stabilizing Oil Prices - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The leadership of Saudi Arabia and former US President Donald Trump played role in stabilizing oil prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We made this decision, we decreased (oil output), stabilized the market.

By the way, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the King of Saudi Arabia and the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, played a big positive role in this. I am telling you quite responsibly, because I took part in these trilateral negotiations, there is nothing political here, believe me," Putin told the Russian Energy Week.