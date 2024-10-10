Saudi Minister Highlights Pakistan As "prime Investment Destination" At Business Forum
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Saudi Minister for Investment, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, on Thursday said that Pakistan has the potential to become a high-return, low-risk investment destination, making it highly attractive for Saudi investors.
Speaking at the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia business Forum, the minister commended Pakistan’s initiatives and reforms, highlighting the establishment of a special one-stop shop, a single-window system, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as pivotal factors in streamlining investment processes.
He expressed optimism about the 27 agreements, amounting to $2 billion, expected to be signed during the ongoing forum, with many more currently under negotiation. He emphasized that these agreements emerged organically, reflecting the strong facilitation efforts underway.
The minister acknowledged the Ministry of Commerce's commitment to enhancing trade relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade has already surged by approximately 80 percent, rising from $3 billion in 2019 to $5.4 billion today. He also highlighted the significant increase in Pakistani investment licenses, which have more than doubled, demonstrating the Saudi government’s encouragement.
Sheikh Khalid expressed enthusiasm about the announcement from the Saudi Crown Prince regarding a $5 billion investment in Pakistan, revealed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit shortly after he took office. "I'm delighted to have the Public Investment Fund (PIF) represented among us," he remarked.
This delegation not only represents the PIF but also includes several portfolio companies, such as Aqua, Aqua Power, Renewable Energy, Manara Minerals.
The economic prospects between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are virtually limitless, reflecting the enduring strength of their bilateral relationship and longstanding friendship.
The minister expressed gratitude to the deputy prime minister and all Federal ministers who spoke passionately about the shared values that unite both nations. "Their words were truly compelling, and I firmly believe that, God willing, we will seize this opportunity," he added.
With the vision, determination, and dynamic private sectors of our leaders and peoples, along with investors from both sides, it is an honor to be part of this Saudi delegation and to engage with our Pakistani partners.
The brotherly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan dates back to the nation’s founding. Since Pakistan’s establishment in 1947, Saudi Arabia has stood by the Pakistani people, with a formal bilateral partnership established through a treaty in 1951.
Notably, Sheikh Khalid is leading a high-level delegation comprising representatives from private companies and top government officials to promote trade and investment between the two countries. During this visit, over two dozen mutual agreements and important Memorandums of Understanding are set to be signed.
Recent Stories
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Business
-
VP SCCI attended "6th Performance Review Meeting" of BFC7 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's total export up 17 pct in first 9 months of 20241 hour ago
-
Philippines' total external trade up by 1.8 pct in August1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday2 hours ago
-
New Zealand's household spending exceeds income in Q22 hours ago
-
Global business travel set to reach record $1.5T in 2024: Report3 hours ago
-
Pakistan at good place on economic front, open for business, Says Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Pakistan well-positioned to benefit from SA’s vision 2030, strengthen investment, trade: Jam Kamal4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Russia Ambassador lauds SCO, ‘Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad’4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 20245 hours ago