Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Saudi Minister on Ecuador's Exit From OPEC: Country's Contribution to OPEC+ Deal Small

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Ecuador's withdrawal from OPEC will not have a significant impact on the future of the OPEC+ deal, the country's contribution was small, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

"Each country has the right to do what it wants and should... As for its contribution to OPEC+ efforts, it is relatively small. With all due respect, I think it's a drop in the ocean," he said.

