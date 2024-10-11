Open Menu

Saudi Minister Praises Pakistan's Private Sector, Abundant Natural Resources

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Saudi Minister praises Pakistan's private sector, abundant natural resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Saudi Minister for Investment, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh on Friday expressed his admiration for Pakistan's private sector and abundant resources.

"We are impressed with the private sector of Pakistan and the resources available, including natural resources, fantastic human resources, technology, manufacturing, and innovation," the minister said.

During a visit to Park View City, he emphasized that empowering these resources with increased investment, such as the initiatives announced earlier, will further unlock Pakistan's potential.

The Saudi Minister expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic future, stating that the country is on the path to full economic recovery and sustainable prosperity.

This positive outlook is backed by actions already taken by Pakistan's leadership, including implementing enabling regulations and easing business operations for both local and Saudi investors.

In a significant development, 27 separate agreements were signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, aiming to boost investment in the country.

This move is expected to create a vibrant economy, unlocking new opportunities for growth and development.

The agreements demonstrate the commitment of both nations to foster economic cooperation and collaboration.

The Saudi Minister said that over the last three days, discussions have focused on the strong connection between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion Minister for Investment, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan during challenging times.

He highlighted the profound and enduring relationship between the two nations, "Our relationship goes beyond limits."

Pakistan is grateful for the support that Saudi Arabia extended to Pakistan whenever it needed.

Similarly he said Pakistan too, will always be ready to support Saudi Arabia if it needed.

