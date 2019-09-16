Saudi oil firm Aramco could delay IPO after attacks: sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down a major chunk of global production, people with knowledge of the matter said

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down a major chunk of global production, people with knowledge of the matter said.

"They're in the process of assessing the damage. It's a possibility but it's still very early," said one of the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Aramco had planned to debut in November on a local stock marketbefore listing on an international one next year, sources had told AFP last week.