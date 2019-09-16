Saudi Oil Firm Aramco Could Delay IPO After Attacks: Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:05 PM
Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down a major chunk of global production, people with knowledge of the matter said
"They're in the process of assessing the damage. It's a possibility but it's still very early," said one of the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Aramco had planned to debut in November on a local stock marketbefore listing on an international one next year, sources had told AFP last week.