UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Oil Supply On Credit To Start In New Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:03 AM

Saudi oil supply on credit to start in new fiscal year

Saudi Arabia will begin supplying oil to Pakistan on deferred payments at the start of new fiscal year in July, the kingdom's embassy in Islamabad said on Monday, says in media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Saudi Arabia will begin supplying oil to Pakistan on deferred payments at the start of new fiscal year in July, the kingdom's embassy in Islamabad said on Monday, says in media reports."Pakistan will start receiving monthly oil supplies worth $275 million from Saudi Arabia with effect of July 1, 2019," the embassy said in a notification.

"These supplies will continue over the next three years, with a total value of $9.9 billion," it added.The two countries inked a financing agreement for the import of petroleum products, crude oil and LNG on February 17 during the Saudi crown prince's Islamabad visit earlier this year.

Pakistan expects the Saudi facility to help ease pressure on the balance of payments.Under the agreement, the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (Parco) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) would procure crude oil from the Saudi Aramco Product Trading Company.

Similarly, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) would procure petroleum products and LNG from the Saudi company respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Import Company Oil Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia February July 2019 Media From Agreement Pakistan State Oil Company Limited National Refinery Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Maria Wasti for art academies

19 minutes ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

19 minutes ago

UN Views Myanmar 2020 Election as Opportunity to E ..

19 minutes ago

Russia, UN Voice Concerns Over Negative Impact of ..

19 minutes ago

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamaba ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participating delegatio ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.