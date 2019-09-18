UrduPoint.com
Saudi Prince Asks Seoul To Help Boost Air Defense After Attack On Oil Facilities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

Saudi Prince Asks Seoul to Help Boost Air Defense After Attack on Oil Facilities - Reports

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of the recent attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities and ask Seoul for assistance in enhancing the kingdom's air defense, media reported, citing the presidential administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of the recent attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities and ask Seoul for assistance in enhancing the kingdom's air defense, media reported, citing the presidential administration.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the sides stressed the importance of a unified global response to the recent attack.

"The attack on Saudi oil facilities represents a threat to security not only in South Korea but also in the whole world, and the international community needs to deal resolutely with the issue," Moon told the prince.

The president noted that the kingdom was South Korea's main oil supplier, accounting for 30 percent of its total oil imports.

The Saudi prince, in turn, asked South Korea to help boost the national air defense, with the two agreeing to hold relevant consultations, the administration reportedly said.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day � about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. The closure of oil facilities has triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

While Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusations. The Saudi Defense Ministry has pledged to present the evidence of Iran's alleged involvement in the attack on Wednesday.

