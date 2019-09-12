Saudi raps oil producers over flouting of output cuts

(@imziishan)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Thursday led calls for oil producers to comply with output cuts aimed at stabilising a slumping oil market, as a gloomy new forecast blamed US-China trade tensions for depressed demand.

Riyadh has been shouldering the burden of existing production cuts, but other nations -- notably Nigeria and Iraq -- are accused of exceeding their quotas.

"Every country should live up to its commitments," new Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as a committee of producers charged with monitoring the cuts and assessing the oil market opened talks.

Prince Abdulaziz told the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting in Abu Dhabi that it was imperative to restore stability in the oil market where prices have slumped to below $60 a barrel.

"He highlighted OPEC's operating paradigm of inclusiveness. He stressed that every country counts regardless of its size and that every country should live up to its commitments," the Saudi energy ministry said in a tweet.

In a statement after the talks, the committee also emphasised compliance, saying that "equality, fairness and transparency" were essential.

Dubbed OPEC+, the 24-member alliance of cartel and non-cartel producers decided last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2019, to boost prices after they fell by more than 40 percent.

The cuts were extended by nine months until the end of March but that move failed to invigorate the market.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that the group will do whatever necessary to stabilise the market, and that further production cuts could be considered.

However, he admitted the issue was not entirely in the hands of the world's top producers, with the market no longer governed by supply but being influenced more by US-China trade tensions and geopolitical factors.