UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Regulator Says Approves Aramco Share Offering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Saudi regulator says approves Aramco share offering

Riyadh, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's markets regulator said Sunday it has accepted state energy giant Aramco's request to list on the Riyadh bourse -- a key step before the firm's much anticipated stock market debut.

"The Capital Market Authority ("CMA") board has issued its resolution approving the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)... application for the registration and offering of part of its shares," it said in a statement on its website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Riyadh Company Oil Saudi Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

9 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.