Saudi regulator says approves Aramco share offering

Riyadh, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's markets regulator said Sunday it has accepted state energy giant Aramco's request to list on the Riyadh bourse -- a key step before the firm's much anticipated stock market debut.

"The Capital Market Authority ("CMA") board has issued its resolution approving the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)... application for the registration and offering of part of its shares," it said in a statement on its website.