UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Russian Discord Clouds OPEC+ Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Saudi-Russian discord clouds OPEC+ talks

Signs of discord between top crude oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are set to overshadow an OPEC+ output policy meeting on Sunday that will test their alliance

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Signs of discord between top crude oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are set to overshadow an OPEC+ output policy meeting on Sunday that will test their alliance.

The in-person ministerial meeting of the 13 OPEC members led by Riyadh and their 10 allies headed by Moscow will be the second at the OPEC headquarters in the Austrian capital since March 2020.

Adding to the apparent tensions, OPEC did not invite journalists from three major financial news outlets -- Bloomberg, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal -- to cover the talks, according to Bloomberg.

An OPEC spokesman declined to comment.

Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.

In April, countries were caught off guard when several OPEC+ members agreed to voluntarily cut production by more than one million barrels per day (bpd), which briefly buttressed prices but failed to bring about lasting recovery.

Analysts are now divided over whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will keep the group on course with its current output policy, or further curtail production in a bid to prop up prices.

"The recent inconsistent rhetoric from the two heavyweights certainly threw the spanner in the works and it is hard to predict the outcome," said Tamas Varga of PVM Energy.

Oil prices have plummeted by about 10 percent since the April cuts were announced, with Brent crude falling close to $70 a barrel, a level it has not traded below since December 2021.

Traders worry that demand will slump, with concerns about the health of the global economy as the United States battles inflation with higher interest rates and China's post-Covid rebound stutters.

Last week, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman fuelled speculation of new cuts by warning traders against betting on falling oil prices.

"I keep advising them that they will be ouching -- they did ouch in April. I would just tell them: watch out," he said.

However, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak appeared to disagree with that assessment, ruling out additional production adjustments in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

"I don't think that there will be any new steps, because just a month ago certain decisions... were made by some countries due to the fact that we saw a slow pace of global economic recovery," Novak said.

Stephen Innes, analyst at SPI Asset Management, said "mixed messages are the first signs of discord within the group".

In addition to the contradictory signals, Moscow has fallen short on its pledge in February to cut output by 500,000 bpd.

With its war in Ukraine dragging on and Western sanctions hitting its economy, Russia has been shipping its oil to India and China as the Asian giants soak up the cheap crude.

Sunday's meeting might not be as quick as previous ones, said Edward Moya, analyst at trading platform OANDA.

"The Saudis will probably argue for more production cuts, while Russia is getting desperate for oil revenue," he told AFP.

"The bromance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is probably over," Moya said.

It is not the first spat between the oil giants.

The alliance was pushed to the brink of collapse in March 2020 when Moscow refused to cut its oil production even as the Covid pandemic sent prices into freefall.

After negotiations broke down, Riyadh flooded the market by boosting its oil exports to record levels, pushing crude prices below $50 per barrel.

The plunge, which would take eight months to recover, eventually forced both Russia and Saudi Arabia to reach an agreement to stabilise prices.

This time around, "any Russian veto could materially reduce OPEC's power of hit on oil prices," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a research note.

However, she added, there is "little chance that we see the kind of discord like back in 2020" as the war in Ukraine has strengthened their ties.

emb-kym/js/lth

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Riyadh Oil Saudi Bank Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman February March April December Sunday 2020 Market From Agreement Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment ..

Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment Building in Madrid - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Modi Invited to Address Join ..

Indian Prime Minister Modi Invited to Address Joint Session of US Congress - Let ..

14 minutes ago
 Hope Must Be Found Again in Face of Cracking Post ..

Hope Must Be Found Again in Face of Cracking Post Cold War Nuclear Foundation - ..

22 minutes ago
 Eight Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes Wi ..

Eight Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Cresce ..

20 minutes ago
 EU Urges UK to Join Trade Treaty to Avoid Risks to ..

EU Urges UK to Join Trade Treaty to Avoid Risks to Electric Cars Industry - Repo ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.