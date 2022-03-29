UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Russian Tandem Holds Firm On Oil Policy Despite Ukraine War

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy despite Ukraine war

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the twin pillars of the OPEC+ group of oil producers, look set to hold firm in refusing increases in crude production despite appeals to boost supply and stabilise price volatility

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the twin pillars of the OPEC+ group of oil producers, look set to hold firm in refusing increases in crude production despite appeals to boost supply and stabilise price volatility.

The thirteen members of OPEC proper will meet their ten allies from the OPEC+ grouping -- chief among them Russia -- on Thursday for their monthly stocktake of the oil market.

Prices have seen several spikes since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine began on February 24, at one point reaching $139.13 for the benchmark Brent North Sea crude contract and $130.50 for the American WTI, close to all-time records.

Despite this analysts say OPEC+ is unlikely to deviate from the policy of cautious increases it has set out for the months ahead.

"The war in Ukraine reminded the world that we are still dependent on OPEC+ to provide the world's energy supplies," says Edward Moya, analyst at Oanda.

