UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Says To Raise Oil Exports To Record 10.6 Mn Bpd

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:14 PM

Saudi says to raise oil exports to record 10.6 mn bpd

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting from May amid an escalating price war with Russia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting from May amid an escalating price war with Russia.

"The kingdom plans to raise its petroleum exports by 600,000 bpd from May, so total exports will increase to 10.

6 million bpd," said an official at the energy ministry, cited by the state-run SPA agency.

This means the world's top exporter, which already announced a sharp increase for April, will add at least 3.6 million bpd of additional supplies to the global market amid a production glut and low oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia April May Market From Top Million

Recent Stories

Fashion Designer Maria B’s cook tests negative f ..

10 minutes ago

Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo to Take Place From J ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to ha ..

2 minutes ago

Trade minister urges philanthropists to help out t ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 in Europe: AFP ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan takes home thousands of hotel-quarantined r ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.