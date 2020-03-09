UrduPoint.com
Saudi Shares Tumble As Aramco Drops 10 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Saudi shares tumble as Aramco drops 10 percent

The Saudi stock market, the largest in the region, tumbled 9.2 percent at the start of trading Monday with energy giant Saudi Aramco diving 10 percent, well below its listing price

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Saudi stock market, the largest in the region, tumbled 9.2 percent at the start of trading Monday with energy giant Saudi Aramco diving 10 percent, well below its listing price.

The drop comes following a crash in oil prices on the global market after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on production cuts to shore up prices dented by the coronavirus.

