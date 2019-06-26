UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi State Minister Says US Economic Plan In Mideast Can Work If Gives People Hope

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Saudi State Minister Says US Economic Plan in Mideast Can Work If Gives People Hope

Saudi state minister and member of the Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdul Malik bin Abdullah Al-AshSheikh, said that the US economic development plan for the Middle East could be successful if it gave people in the region hope that it would bring peace

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Saudi state minister and member of the Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdul Malik bin Abdullah Al-AshSheikh, said that the US economic development plan for the Middle East could be successful if it gave people in the region hope that it would bring peace.

On Tuesday, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner presented in Bahrain's capital, Manama, the first phase, the economic portion, of the US plan to achieve Palestinian-Israeli peace. The plan, according to Kushner, seeks to unleash the economic potential of the disputed West Bank and Gaza Strip by promoting $50 billion worth of investment into the region in the next 10 years. Palestinians are actively opposing the deal.

"Jared Kushner's economic plan can be successful, since it includes the private sector, if it gives hope for establishing peace in the region.

I believe that this can be done, if people believe that [peace] can be achieved [through it]," Al-AshSheikh said at an economic summit in Bahrain.

Al-AshSheikh added that he believed if people could be convinced of the benefits of Kushner's economic plane, development and prosperity in the region could be achieved.

The economic part of the US "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to how to double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million of jobs and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent.

�For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine White House Gaza Saudi Bank Manama Bahrain Middle East From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Atif Khan unveiled logo of 33rd National Games ami ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss, Elect to bat first

5 minutes ago

Syrian Kurd militia attack kills Turkish soldier: ..

5 minutes ago

First case of dengue reported in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Has No Proof of Any State's Culpability in Gul ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.