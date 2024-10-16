Open Menu

Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Trading Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher today, gaining 37.04 points to close at 12038.67 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR7.2 billion.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 59.16 points to close at 25978.50 points, valued at SAR78 million.

The total number of shares traded was over 8 million.

