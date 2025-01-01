Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading higher

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher on Wednesday, gaining 40.81 points, to close at 12077.31 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR3.3 billion.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 481.86 points, to close at 30993.86 points, valued at SAR52 million.

The total number of shares traded was over 3 million.