Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Trading Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM

The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.23 points to close at 12128.14 points

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.23 points to close at 12128.14 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR7.4 billion. The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 98.75 points to close at 25946.20 points, valued at SAR32 million. The total number of shares traded was 2 million.

