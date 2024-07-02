Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points

The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.44 points to close at 11606.09 points

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.44 points to close at 11606.09 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR6.3 billion.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 209.07 points to close at 26108.82 points, with a valuation of SAR32 million.