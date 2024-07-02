Open Menu

Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Trading Lower At 11606 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points

The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.44 points to close at 11606.09 points

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 52.44 points to close at 11606.09 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR6.3 billion.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 209.07 points to close at 26108.82 points, with a valuation of SAR32 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Stock Exchange Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

25 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

25 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

4 minutes ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

4 minutes ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

4 minutes ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

4 minutes ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

4 minutes ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

4 minutes ago
 DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absen ..

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

4 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusi ..

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

4 minutes ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business