Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower at 10,938.75 Points

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower here today, losing 26.66 points to close at 10,938.75 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SAR 6 billion, while the toll of shares traded was over 143 million, divided into over 394,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 35.86 points, to close at 19,167 points, with a valuation of SAR 25 million and an overall tally of more than 451,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 1,711 deals.