UrduPoint.com

Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower At 10,938.75 Points

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower at 10,938.75 Points

Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower here today, losing 26.66 points to close at 10,938.75 points

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower here today, losing 26.66 points to close at 10,938.75 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SAR 6 billion, while the toll of shares traded was over 143 million, divided into over 394,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 35.86 points, to close at 19,167 points, with a valuation of SAR 25 million and an overall tally of more than 451,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 1,711 deals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Saudi Saudi Arabia Riyals Stocks Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Gu ..

KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Guinea

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over pe ..

KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over performance of EMA in merged dis ..

1 minute ago
 Court awards death sentence in a child murder case ..

Court awards death sentence in a child murder case

1 minute ago
 WFP to address Pakistan's food security nutrition ..

WFP to address Pakistan's food security nutrition needs with new CSP

1 minute ago
 Pakistan team to depart for Bangladesh

Pakistan team to depart for Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 Gladiators bag Chief Commissioner Football Tournam ..

Gladiators bag Chief Commissioner Football Tournament title

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.