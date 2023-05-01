UrduPoint.com

Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower At 11,285 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower today, losing 22.16 points to close at 11,285.61 points

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower today, losing 22.16 points to close at 11,285.61 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR 5.8 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 202 million.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 169.11 points to close at 21,162.80 points, with a valuation of SAR 15.5 million and an overall tally of more than 380,000 stocks.

