Saudi stock exchange main index ends trading higher at over 11100 points

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher on Tuesday, gaining 20.18 points, to close at 11100.92 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR4.8 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 207 million.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 371.89 points, to close at 24631.21 points, with a valuation of SAR47.3 million.